MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There is a new development in the years-long legal battle of Galilee Memorial Gardens in Bartlett.
Years ago, hundreds of victims joined a class action lawsuit seeking compensation for their missing loved ones’ bodies and stacked graves. The class did receive settlement money in that case, but one attorney believed it was not enough.
“They only recovered $75 per family,” said Frank Watson III, the Memphis attorney.
He is now suing the principal law firm from the previous class action lawsuit on allegations that there were millions of settlement dollars left on the table.
If Watson is successful in the new class action lawsuit, he hopes each victim’s family will receive thousands more dollars.
“It will give some compensation to those to those victims who were counting on the law firm to have their best interest rather than to be able to advertise some big number that probably would never be collected,” he said.
A spokesman for the principal attorney in the previous class action lawsuit sent this statement to FOX13: “This case, which has already been dismissed once before, is totally without merit. We’ve appealed this ruling and we expect it to be dismissed once more.”
Terrica Hendrix has dozens of family members buried at the cemetery. She said her grandfather had purchased plots for families who could not afford it. While Hendrix was not part of the initial class action lawsuit, she was unable to bury her mother while the cemetery was closed.
“Not being able to bury my mother, that really hurts,” she said. “It still hurts to this day.”
