MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man faces two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly killing, then dumping a woman and her 15-year old grandson in the woods.
Herman Hollins-Brown, 41, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abuse of a corpse.
Officers discovered the body of a dead woman in a wooded area at Silas and Eyers, southeast of T.O. Fuller State Park, as well as blood leading from the road to the body.
She was shot in the heat, according to a court record, and identified as Anneria Turman.
Police learned that Turman had custody of her 15-year-old grandson, Syquavius Hoyett, so they went to check on him at her home at the 4000 block of Glenbrook, where records showed she shared the home with Herman Hollins-Brown.
Blood was found smeared inside the home and a bloody fingerprint was found leading from the house, police said.
While police were waiting on an search warrant approval they saw the woman's car, a Chrysler, pass by the location, then turn around.
Investigators followed the Chrysler until a patrol car made a traffic stop.
Officers saw blood on the trunk of the car and the driver was Hollins-Brown, who police took into custody, records show.
He told several relatives who arrived when officers were taking him away that, "I'm going to be gone for a while," police said.
A search of the home revealed a large amount of blood in the living room, kitchen, hallway and a bedroom where there was a large area of saturated blood and a metal projectile next to it, police said.
Turman's cell phone, purse and mail addressed to her were also found in the bedroom.
Three days later, patrol officers in the area near Weaver Road and Little Weaver Lane, in the Westwood area, detected an odor of decay and after a search discovered a dead body that matched the description of Hoyett.
The next day, a man visited MPD's Homicide Bureau with an attorney and gave a statement to investigators that he was forced at gunpoint to help Hollins-Brown dispose of the bodies.
He alleged, in the report, that Hollins-Brown pointed a gun at him and told him, "You are going to do what I tell you to, or you will be the third body."
The man said both went to the area in the woods and learned Turman's body was in the car's trunk, police said.
After disposing of her body, he said they drove back to the house and he was forced to move Hoyett's body from the house to the vehicle, and then to the site on Weaver.
He told investigators that it appeared Hoyett had also been shot.
No bond information was made available.
