MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New details have been provided by the Memphis Police Department (MPD) about a shooting that left a man dead in Berclair.

MPD said that two gunmen got out of a red car, possibly a Toyota Camry, around 11:36 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

The two, dressed in hoodies and masks, began firing shots in the 4100 block of Macon Road, police said.

When the gunfire died down, one man was left dead at the scene, according to MPD.

Police said the two jumped back into the car and sped off, heading east down Macon Road.

MPD asked anyone who recognizes the car or know anything about the suspects involved to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $1,000.