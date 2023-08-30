MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned more about a man who died at 201 Poplar.
Thomas Earl Williams, 70, died at the jail on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office told FOX13 that Williams was in jail for violation of probation.
FOX13 dug through online records and discovered that Williams was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of murder perpetration of robbery in 1974.
The Tennessee Board of Parole told FOX13 that Williams was granted parole on in February of 2022 with specific post-release conditions including release to a halfway house, random drug tests, forensic social worker referral to assist with any transitional needs and no drugs without a prescription.
Williams was rearrested for violating that parole on July 26, 2023, court records show.
Shelby County Steve Mulroy requested that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigate Williams' death in custody.
FOX13 has reached out for records related to Williams' cause of death, but that information has not yet been made available.
