MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man wanted on murder charges was captured after a chase with police that ended near a Hickory Hill school.
Records show Keishun Smith, 21, was wanted by police with first-degree murder, attempted-first degree murder and other charges stemming from an alleged shooting of two people inside an apartment Aug. 27.
Three people and three juveniles were inside an apartment on Tangle Oaks Drive in the Raleigh-LaGrange area when two men, including Smith, entered, court records show.
Smith was an acquaintance with one person in the group, and when a woman at the apartment moved into a back bedroom she saw Smith with a handgun moments before she herd Smith say loudly, "Don't move," police said.
The words were followed with gunshots, she said in the court report.
The woman barricaded herself and the juveniles inside a room, and another man who was shot in the ankle barricaded himself into another room, according to court records.
Smith tried and failed to get into both rooms, the report said.
When officers arrived they said they found a man, P'aire Farmer, suffering from multiple gunshots. He died at the scene.
A witness told police that Smith was not provoked when he fired shots.
Two witnesses identified Smith in a police photo lineup.
Smith was also charged with use of a firearm in a commission of a felony and four counts of endangerment with a deadly weapon.
The next day, officers went to the 2900 block of Robbiedon Street, Smith's listed address in Raleigh.
Officers found, in front of the residence, a man inside a Nissan Maxima in violation of the tinted- window law and showed incomplete license plate information.
They conducted a traffic stop and recognized Smith as the driver; he sped away.
Officers chased the Nissan at speeds over 100 mph on the interstate and called in tracking assistance from a police helicopter patrol.
Police placed stop sticks on the westbound lanes of Mt. Moriah Road road near Ridgeway Road, and as Smith's car approached he veered the car suddenly toward a standing officer, who jumped out of the way.
The Nissan then abruptly struck a utility pole and stopped at a church.
Smith got of the car and ran southbound before getting apprehended by police.
