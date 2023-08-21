Three year old shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested after one of several shots he fired during an argument killed a 3-year-old, Memphis Police said.

Christopher Smith, 33, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of felony and a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Christopher Smith

Photo: Shelby County Sheriff's Office

A man and a woman began arguing inside an apartment in Whitehaven on June 6 before midnight when Smith arrived and got into an altercation with one of the two fighting and another man, a court record says.

Smith fired shots, left the scene in an SUV, then returned, police said.

Witnesses told police that Smith approached the group of people and fired several more shots at them, MPD said.

One of the bullets struck a child, who was sent to the hospital where she died a short time later, records say.

Smith left again in the SUV.

He was identified in a photo lineup.

Smith was convicted of aggravated burglary in April of 2011 and for aggravated burglary in July 2012

