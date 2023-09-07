COVINGTON, Tenn. - New details about the investigation into a Mid-South teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with children.
Charger Academy parents said they want transparency and answers from the Tipton County Schools board.
“I did meet her when I first bought him to school," a Charger Academy mother said. "There were no red flags for me."
But now there are many red flags in Tipton County after news broke that Covington Police Department, the Tipton County Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney are investigating 38-year-old Alissa McCommon.
Investigators said they're looking into reports of inappropriate conduct with children by the fourth-grade English Language Arts and Social Studies teacher at Charger Academy.
“It was inappropriate to even have any kind of personal relationship with students like that," said a Charger Academy mother. "I’m having a hard time feeling bad and empathetic about this situation. This is a big no no and everyone knows it."
Tipton County director of schools John Combs said a parent came forward with the allegations Thursday, Aug. 24. McCommon was removed from her job the same day.
But parents whose children McCommon taught said they found out two weeks later through a Facebook post.
"So when he got home from school, I asked him has his teacher had been in school lately. They said she’s been home sick. So they have a substitute teacher,” said Bianca Taylor, mother.
Charger Academy parents said they are considering homeschooling their children because of their mistrust of the school district.
They said they want transparency and answers from the Tipton County School board.
“I do hope they take matters seriously, because any other situation. If it was a man doing it the opposite way, y'all would take it more seriously. Even if she did it or didn’t do it, it needs to be looked at and not swept under the rug,” said Taylor.
Tipton County Schools said McCommon used to work at Crestview Elementary School.
Investigators said they are still looking for potential victims.
More than a decade ago another teacher in Tipton County pleaded guilty to sex crimes with kids.
In 2011, Cindy Clifton, now known as Cindy Carter, was indicted for having sex with several students and giving them alcohol.
She was a teacher at Crestview Middle.
She pleaded guilty to several crimes, including aggravated rape, statutory rape and statutory rape by an authority figure.
After serving time in prison, she remains on the Tennessee sex offender registry.
"Unless I'll team up and support everyone and let all these people know stop doing the things they're doing to these kids because we need the kids in the world," Taylor said.
McCommon is suspended without pay.
Police said they have not charged the fourth-grade teacher but the investigation continues.
