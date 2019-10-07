0 New details in murder of TBI Agent

"I'll pop you."

That's what suspect Brenden Burns, 23, said to TBI Special Agent De'Greaun Frazier before shooting him in the back Tuesday afternoon.

It's new information in the ongoing investigation into the death of Agent Frazier who died during a routine undercover drug deal. It was the first ever death of an on-duty TBI agent.

Police are releasing new information about what happened in the SUV moments before the shooting, in large part because of the audio and video equipment that was being used in the SUV for monitoring.

According to court documents Agent Frazier drove to a community housing complex with a confidential informant and Burns, in order to buy cocaine.

Instead of getting cocaine inside a unit though, Burns left and came back with a gun. He held Agent Frazier and the informant at gunpoint in the backseat of the car, and said "you know what time it is," and "if I have to pop you, I'll pop you."

Police say Agent Frazier attempted to get out of the vehicle but Burns shot him in the back.

Even though he was wounded Agent Frazier was able to get out his gun and shoot at Burns as he ran away.

The gunshot was deadly though, as Agent Frazier died after being rushed to a local hospital.

The shooting and death of an agent in the small community had rattled many who live near the scene.

In the backyard of 11-year old Jaylan Anderson, crime scene tape still lingers. So does the horror of what he heard.

"We came home early, and after we came home I heard about five gunshots," said Jaylan. "Then when I looked in the backyard I saw a bunch of police just running into the middle of the street. So after that I locked all my doors and laid down in my room under my bed."

Jaylan took cover until he thought it was safe to come out. But during the incident he says he felt, "Scared. I was completely scared."

Jaylan's father, Jerry Anderson, is also upset by the crime.

"I'm still shook up by it," said Anderson. "With it being so close to my house I'm worried. My daughter, she doesn't even want to come outside because of it."

While the shooting is jarring for the Anderson's, they know it's impact is felt far more by others.

"I feel for [Agent Frazier's] family. This is just a man doing his job."

As reality sinks in for Agent Frazier's wife and children, families in this Jackson neighborhood are assessing their own reality.

"Me and my wife I've been talking about [moving] all night," said Anderson.

Brenden Burns is currently being held at the Madison County Jail with no bond.

