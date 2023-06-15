MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 dug through court records to learn more about what may have led to a man wanted for attempted murder barricading himself inside of a Cordova home late Tuesday night.
Brian Case, 49, barricaded himself inside of a home on Breezy Valley Drive around 9 p.m. on the night of June 13, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department (SCSO).
Case eventually peacefully surrendered to authorities just before midnight and was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, domestic assault-bodily harm, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
FOX13 looked through Case's arrest affidavit and now we know what deputies said led him to barricade himself inside of that home.
According to those court records, a woman told police that she was inside of a house with another man when Case came over told her to get into his car or else he would shoot that other man.
Case then took her to that home on Breezy Valley Drive where the two argued, leading the 49-year-old man to punch the woman several times in the head and point a handgun at her face, deputies claim in the arrest affidavit.
The two continued to argue throughout that day and the woman eventually told Case that she was leaving, leading Case to grab her, throw her on the bed and once again point the handgun in her face, court records show.
The woman told police that Case then shot twice, once into the floor and other hitting her in her right shoulder.
The next day, Case and the woman got into another argument which included Case hitting her in the head, gouging her eyes, biting both of her pinkies and hitting her in the head with a "roller" with metal spikes, court records claim.
Eventually, on June 13, as Case slept the woman said she was able to contact a friend and go to the hospital.
Deputies were called to the hospital to check on the woman and, after hearing her story, went to the home on Breezy Valley Drive, SCSO said.
Deputies said that came to the front door before barricading himself inside of the home with a family member. Authorities heard a gunshot inside and a woman screaming as the barricade situation ensued, SCSO said.
When Case was eventually taken into custody, deputies said the 49-year-old had a gunshot wound to his left hand.
The family member who was also inside the house said that Case shot himself in the hand as he crawled on the ground with his gun.
