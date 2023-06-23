MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A judge will soon decide whether or not to overturn the dismissed Alicia Franklin lawsuit against the City of Memphis.
Gary Smith, one of Franklin’s attorneys, said this stems from new evidence uncovered about Cleotha Henderson after the previous hearings.
Henderson, who is currently in jail charged with the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher, had two previous warrants.
“For months before Alicia Franklin was raped, he had two outstanding warrants for theft. They didn’t arrest him, they knew where he was,” said Smith.
Smith said these thefts happened in June of 2021, and warrants were issued soon after.
In September of that year, that’s when Franklin says she met Henderson from a dating app and he allegedly raped her.
A year later, September of 2022, allegedly kidnapped and killed Fletcher, a Memphis teacher who was out on a run.
Smith said if Memphis Police acted on the active theft warrants, Henderson would not have been able to harm the two women.
“They specifically made a conscious effort not to arrest him on theft warrants when they were looking at the Alicia Franklin matter knowing it was the same person.”
Back in December, the City of Memphis filed a motion to dismiss the case, citing ‘the city did not owe a duty to Ms. Franklin to investigate her rape’.
Then, the judge ruled in favor of the City.
Smith says with the new evidence, the hope is for the circuit court to consider overturning the dismissal.
“It happens. It is not the rule. Most of the time, history will tell you that judges do not change that. But it certainly does occur.”
He said the judge put this case under advisement following Thursday’s hearing.
“It's not rare, and we feel that we have a great deal of merit here for the judge's reconsideration on both grounds, reconsideration of the original opinion, plus the new information that neither the court nor we had at the time of the hearing.”
Smith said he expects the circuit court Judge to have a decision within the next two to three weeks.
