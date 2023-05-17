HERNANDO, Miss. - Construction work on Hernando's new high school has caused a detour in that area for drivers.
A stretch of McIngvale Road, north of the intersection with Interstate 69, is closed for about four months, officials say.
The new campus is slated to be built on the east side of McIngvale Extended near the Pleasant Hill Road intersection.
The closure began on May 17.
