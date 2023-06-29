ARLINGTON, Tenn. - Kroger is investing millions of dollars to bring a new store to Arlington, the company told FOX13 on Thursday, June 29.
The new store will cost a total of $22.3 million, according to Kroger.
The store will take up 103,402 square feet and include nine fuel pumps, a floral section, sushi section, a Murray's Cheese, Starbucks, Service Meat and Seafood, Kitchen Place and pharmacy with a dual drive though, Kroger said.
It will also have an expanded variety of wine, pet food and baby products, the company told FOX13.
The new store will be located at 5270 Airline Road and construction is slated to be completed by the summer of 2024.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the store is scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 6, 2023.
