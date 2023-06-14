MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new lead has come to light in a years-old murder case where a pregnant woman was left dead in a Walgreens parking lot.
FOX13 first told you about the murder of Keirra McNeil in 2020 when she and her unborn child were shot to death in the parking lot of a Walgreens on Walnut Grove Road.
The deadly shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on August 20, 2020, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD previously arrested a man for her murder but, after spending three months in jail, the charges against him were dropped and he was released.
When FOX13 reached out to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office following his release, we were told that prosecutors could not meet the burden of proof.
McNeil's death was then assigned to the cold case division.
Now, pictures of the car police believe was used to kill McNeil have been made public.
MPD said the car in question is a beige or gold sedan, possibly a Lincoln Town Car or a Mercury Grand Marquis.
Officers said that a man had been hiding in the bushes near McNeil's vehicle right before the would-be mother was shot to death.
If you recognize the car involved or have any idea who is responsible for McNeil's death, MPD urges you to call their Homicide Unit at 901-636-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Any information which leads to an arrest in this case could be worth up to $2,000.
