New luxury hotel set to open near Graceland

An inside look and sneak peek behind the previously closed doors of the highly anticipated Guesthouse at Graceland.
The 450-room hotel opens publicly at the end of October, but today FOX13’s Scott Madaus got to walk through the front doors and see the entire mega luxury hotel.
A theater, restaurants, bars, pool, cabana, and so much more.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}