New Memphis library card designs honor Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Coming soon to your nearest Memphis library: Grizzlies-themed cards.

To celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month in September, Memphis Libraries announced on Thursday that it is offering two new library card designs that honor the Memphis Grizzlies.

They can be picked up starting Sept. 1, 2023, officials said.

"You can swap your current card for one of these, or if you don't have a library card, now is the perfect time to get one," Memphis Libraries said in a social media post.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News