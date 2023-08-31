New Memphis library card designs honor Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Coming soon to your nearest Memphis library: Grizzlies-themed cards.
To celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month in September, Memphis Libraries announced on Thursday that it is offering two new library card designs that honor the Memphis Grizzlies.
To celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month, check out the two new Memphis Grizzlies-themed library cards available at MPL branches starting September 1. You can swap your current card for one of these, or if you don't have a library card, now is the perfect time to get one. pic.twitter.com/4Bw3hdwGsR— Memphis Libraries (@MEM_Library) August 31, 2023
They can be picked up starting Sept. 1, 2023, officials said.
"You can swap your current card for one of these, or if you don't have a library card, now is the perfect time to get one," Memphis Libraries said in a social media post.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Germantown woman says cell phone store employee ordered food on her device
- Memphis woman charged with TennCare fraud and forgery, TBI says
- TCU student from Germantown shot and killed in Texas, officials say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives