MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The newest Memphis tigers have officially arrived, at the Memphis Zoo that is.
The zoo announced the birth of two new Sumatran Tiger cubs.
They're the first tiger cubs at the Memphis Zoo in 25 years.
The Memphis Zoo said that Sumatran tigers are one of the most critically endangered subspecies of tigers in the world.
"The Sumatran tiger is in dire need of assistance. Memphis Zoo is honored to play a part in increasing the Sumatran tiger population in zoos at such a pivotal point in their conservation story," a spokesperson for the Memphis Zoo said in a press release.
The new cubs are part of the zoo's Species Survival Plan, the Memphis Zoo said.
The baby tigers parents Dari and Gusti spent a year getting to know each other before Dari finally gave birth, the zoo said.
When they're ready to meet the world, visitors will be able to see the new cubs at the Memphis Zoo's Cat Country.
