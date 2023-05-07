generic picture of airplane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Delta Air Lines will launch a daily nonstop service between Memphis International Airport (MEM) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS).

The official launch of the service will start on May 8.

Delta Air Lines will use a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft for the route, which will operate daily. 

Tickets between Memphis and Boston can be found here.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News