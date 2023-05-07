MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Delta Air Lines will launch a daily nonstop service between Memphis International Airport (MEM) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS).
The official launch of the service will start on May 8.
Delta Air Lines will use a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft for the route, which will operate daily.
Tickets between Memphis and Boston can be found here.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police looking for two men who robbed local business, MPD says
- FedEx to hold street naming event to honor former employee's extensive career
- Man dead after being shot near Hickory Hill gas station, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives