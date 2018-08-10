  • New program aims to help those behind on child support

    A new program is being launched to help those who are behind on child support.

    Governor Asa Hutchinson announcing the "Back in the Driver's Seat" program.

    This will allow parents whose driver's license has been suspended due to nonpayment get back on the road.

    Those folks will have to reach an agreement with their local child support office to resume payment and get their license back.

