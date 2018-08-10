New program aims to help those behind on child support

A new program is being launched to help those who are behind on child support.
Governor Asa Hutchinson announcing the "Back in the Driver's Seat" program.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Tennessee inmate convicted of rape, murder of child executed by lethal injection
- ‘Momo challenge’ encourages teens to self-harm, attempt suicide
- Suspects charged with kidnapping Olive Branch boy given $600k bond
- Student's arm broken after being jumped by 10 suspects at bus stop
This will allow parents whose driver's license has been suspended due to nonpayment get back on the road.
Those folks will have to reach an agreement with their local child support office to resume payment and get their license back.
For more information, click here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}