MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Anticipated since 2022, an additional Shelby County Clerk's satellite office location is finally opening.
A "soft opening" of the office at 3785 Riverdale Road in southeast Memphis is from Tuesday through Friday between 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
County Clerk Wanda Halbert said that the office will move ahead despite not being able to fully staff the location yet.
The Riverdale location was initially set to open by Oct. 31, then it was going to be ready by the end of 2022.
The delay, long lines at the regular office and staffing difficulties have generated criticism of Halbert from the public and some county commissioners.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot with rifle in own Berclair front yard after argument over parking spot, neighbors say
- ‘I couldn’t function’: Crooks with ties to Nigeria steal Memphis woman’s $77K house payment
- NLE Choppa's mom speaks after officials say rapper's 'Dream Court' destroyed by fireworks
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives