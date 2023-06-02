MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 is still working to find out when Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert's new office will open.
Halbert's office had previously said that the new office at 3785 Riverdale Road was scheduled to open June 3.
However, June 3 is a Saturday and the clerk's office is not typically open on weekends.
FOX13 spent Friday morning camped out outside of the location, anticipating its grand opening.
An employee at the clerk's office told FOX13 that they think the office is actually scheduled to open on Monday, June 5.
On the week of its' original opening date, FOX13 reached out to Halbert four times to confirm that they would be serving customers on the expected opening date.
Halbert did not get back to us on any of those attempts.
The Riverdale location was initially due to open in the Fall of 2022. Halbert revamped her intentions to open the location as her lease expired for another location.
However, on May 3, Halbert warned that the Riverdale location would not be fully staffed to start.
