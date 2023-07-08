MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New tiger cubs at the Memphis Zoo names were announced on Saturday, July 8.
After a poll that closed at noon on Saturday, the Memphis Zoo announced that the new cubs names are Nakal and Suci.
The Memphis Zoo shared a few information about the cubs on their name announcement release:
Suci [soo-chi], the female, is much more laid back and chill. She doesn’t let anything freak her out too much, and she’s content to hang out with mom and brother. She’s going to be a momma Dari carbon-copy.
Nakal [nuh-khal], the male, is much more feisty like his dad, Gusti! He has been spending a lot of time causing trouble, even attacking mom’s tail during the training session with her keepers. He’s also more adventurous and is the first and only cub to try eating meat. Although he doesn’t have a taste for it yet, it demonstrates he’s open to try new things
International Tiger day is later in July, and the cubs will go on exhibit just in time to celebrate.
To see how the cubs are doing, the Memphis Zoo said that you are able to keep up with them on their social media platforms.
