MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New Tennessee legislation is aimed at equipping schools to increase school safety, an initiative pressed upon after the tragic mass shooting at a private elementary school in Nashville in the spring.
The mechanism toward the objective is the state making available grants totaling $140 million, of which up to $75,00 will pay for an armed school resource officer.
Current armed school security guards, according to the new law enacted last month, must complete certified active shooter response training by July 1st.
Failure to complete the training, the law stipulates, and continue to work in such role is considered a violation and a Class A misdemeanor.
The law applies to all categories of schools, from church and private schools to public districts.
Prospective school security guards cannot start work until completing the training.
The law's funding also earmarks $30 million for 122 Homeland Security agents to serve students at both public and private schools in every Tennessee county.
