MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The next mayor of Memphis will be decided in less than a month, no matter what the final tallies say.
Voters will have 17 different candidates to consider in a plurality election, which means whoever gets the most votes is the winner, regardless of the percentage.
“This doesn't mean that people shouldn't have the opportunity to try to run or campaign, but it does mean that they shouldn't be able to stay in the race so long that they can actually compromise the integrity of the results by diminishing the unity of a vote,” said Reverend Earle Fisher with Up the Vote 901.
Outgoing Mayor Jim Strickland says it is a rule that may need to be changed.
“The winner oughta have more than 50 percent and often times, that doesn’t happen the first time,” said Strickland, in an interview with FOX13’s Valerie Calhoun on ‘Good Morning Memphis’.
Fisher agreed, saying the final vote may not represent the actual majority of Memphians.
“I think this is the danger of not having partisan primaries because now you run the risk of, you know, 10 of the 17 candidates getting less than 3,000 votes and the winning candidate winning by a margin, possibly less than that,” he said.
An example of this is the 2015 election.
There was a 25 percent voter turnout, Strickland got 41 percent, incumbent AC Wharton got 22 percent, Harold Collins and Mike Williams got 19 and 16 percent and six other candidates with about 2 percent of the votes.
Fisher said it’s a prime reason why every vote counts.
“If only 17 percent of the electorate vote you in, then I think it's hard to try to persuade somebody in a position like that to govern in a way that affects the 83, more than the 17,” said Fisher.
Early voting begins on Friday, Sept 15. Election Day is October 5.
