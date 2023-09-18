GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - The second phase of construction work to add lanes at a heavily trafficked intersection in Germantown starts today.
That means continual slow down for travelers at the intersection of Wolf River Boulevard and Germantown Parkway, many of whom stop at the numerous medical office buildings in that vicinity.
The $15 million dollar project will, when finished, add multiple lanes in several directions. So too is it supposed to improve traffic signals with additional ones, City of Germantown officials say.
The first phase began on Aug. 30.
In the meantime, while work continues, at least one lane of traffic will be closed.
The work is is projected to be completed by February 2025.
