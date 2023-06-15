MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple electronic items were reported stolen from Walmart at 5255 Elvis Presley Blvd, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On Tuesday, June 7 at 2.51 a.m., a man stole five Nintendo Switches, four PlayStation-5s, one PlayStation 4, four computers, six Xbox systems, one Straight talk phone, two Google home devices, four ONN headphones and six games, police said.
The man parked on the north end of the parking lot near the Garden Center, where he entered the store by climbing the fence near the automotive side of the store, according to police.
The man entered the store through the electronic side and was seen loading a cart and exiting from the back of the Walmart where someone was waiting inside of a gold/brown Chevrolet Avalanche to help him escape, MPD said.
The man was about 6 feet and 215 pounds, according to police.
He was last seen fleeing the scene and heading east on Holmes Road.
Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc is offering $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
