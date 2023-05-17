MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Nitro Circus 20th Anniversary is making its way to Southaven, Mississippi and bringing back the craziest show for the first time in five years.
The all-new show will celebrate two decades of record-breaking thrills, death-defying spills, and side-splitting shenanigans.
There will be a return of a 50-foot ramp, FMX stars, and launch riders attempting to do never-before-done tricks. There will be explosives, DJ sets, and more.
The show will be Oct. 12 and tickets will go on sale beginning June 13 at 10 a.m.
