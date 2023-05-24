MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It’s been a big week for Memphis rapper NLE Choppa.
On Friday, the soundtrack for Fast X was released, featuring some of his music.
Then, on Wednesday, he unveiled a new basketball court constructed in partnership with Nancy Lieberman Charities at the Raleigh Community Center.
Choppa, who broke into the mainstream with his 2109 song “Shotta Flow,” is now reaching new heights in his career and hopes to use his success to help his community, starting with giving local kids a place to shoot hoops.
“I feel like that’s what it’s all about,” Choppa said. “We get in positions to be able to give back, to be the inspiration and motivation for the youth.”
Choppa said the plan to build the new court started last year, when he met basketball superstar Nancy Lieberman at a game.
“I was just pulled toward him and his kindness,” Lieberman said. “We just hit it off.”
Lieberman has built more than 100 “Dream Courts” around the country. After sparking a friendship with Choppa, she decided Memphis needed to be home to the newest one.
“It’s like a pop-up classroom. It’s educational,” Liberman said. “Decision-making, friendships, critical thinking.”
Choppa said he’s been pleased watching the response to his tracks from the Fast X soundtrack and told FOX13 about shooting a music video in which he is seen driving a muscle car down the road alongside the stars of the film.
“I grew up watching Fast & Furious. Never in a million years would I have thought about being a part of the soundtrack and having the lead song,” he said. “Now I’m a part of that. It’s just something you’ve got to hit your knees and thank God for.”
He said working with internationally acclaimed artists was one of the highlights of the experience.
“Jimin from BTS, huge on the K-Pop scene. Kodak Black, Grammy-winning Muni Long and Jake,” Choppa said. “It was a beautiful experience for sure. Let alone Vin Diesel and the whole fast and furious crew!”
Choppa said he was pleased to see the court in use after months of planning and hopes to continue using his success to give back to his hometown.
“It’s a beautiful thing, you know?” he said. “I feel like it’s going to be major for the city and this is just the first one. We’re going to have many more coming.”
