MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A brand new basketball court meant to foster friendly competition and a sense of community was destroyed over the weekend.
"We get in positions to give back, to be an inspiration, to be motivation for the youth,” said NLE Choppa.
The Memphis rapper’s dream of bringing a state-of-the-art basketball court to Raleigh went up in flames.
Less than two weeks ago, NLE Choppa, in partnership with a local charity, unveiled the 'Dream Court' at the Raleigh Community Center.
“They tear it right up within two weeks. I didn’t shoot one ball on the court,” said Sidric Payne, a Raleigh resident.
“A lot of these kids, their families don’t care about none of that," said Sosa KD, also of Raleigh. "So they gonna let them go outside, do whatever, that’s what they are gone do."
People who didn’t even have a chance to dribble a basketball on the court or shoot a hoop are asking why someone would destroy a gift to the community.
“All types of things run through your mind and it’s like, who in the world would destroy a basketball court that is built for kids," said Angeleta Potts, NLE Choppa's mom.
Firefighters responded about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, June 4 to a fire at the Raleigh Community Center on Powers Road and found the basketball court engulfed in flames, MFD said.
According to MFD, the cause of the fire was a pile of fireworks that ignited at the center of the court.
Learning the cause of the fire sent a wave of relief over Angeleta Potts, NLE Choppa’s mom
“It’s heartbreaking in general, but it doesn’t make you feel a little better or at ease to know that it wasn’t intentional,” said Potts.
Investigators said they are still investigating. There are surveillance cameras set up that may help lead to those responsible. As for the Dream Court Potts hopes the court is repaired.
