WATCH: No injuries after 3-vehicle crash involving police car, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - No injuries were reported after a three-vehicle crash Thursday night that involved a police car.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 7 p.m. to the crash at Central Avenue and South Greer Street.

No one was hurt in the crash.

No other details were released.

