MEMPHIS, Tenn. - No injuries were reported after a three-vehicle crash Thursday night that involved a police car.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 7 p.m. to the crash at Central Avenue and South Greer Street.
No one was hurt in the crash.
No other details were released.
