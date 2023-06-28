MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested after two attempts to carjack the same driver, police said.
The driver learned it was not a joke.
Buster Logan, 40, was charged with carjacking, aggravated robbery, criminal attempt of a carjacking, and two counts of employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony.
The driver of a Dodge pickup who was an acquaintance with Logan told police he arrived to pick up Logan at a location on East Shelby Drive on March 27.
Logan pulled a shotgun, pointed it at the driver and demanded he get out of the truck, the police report says.
The driver grabbed the keys and got out.
But Logan caught up with the driver and convinced him he was not serious.
Both got back in the truck.
Then Logan once again pointed the shotgun at the driver and demanded he first give him the keys and his cell phone before getting out of it.
Logan drove the truck away.
The man identified Logan in a police photo lineup.
His bond was set at $115,000.
