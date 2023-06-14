MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A staffing shortage remains a barrier to better operations in the Shelby County Clerk's office.
That's the message from Janet Hooks, appointed by the Shelby County Commission as a special advisor to County Clerk Wanda Halbert, who has come under heavy public criticism for the office's customer service.
Speaking June 14 before the Commission's general government committee, Hooks provided an update on her assessment of the clerk's office operations, including the status of a new satellite location on Riverdale Road that opened last week.
That office, she said, is staffed with four employees, all of whom were pulled away from other locations.
Hiring new staff is a major obstacle, she insisted, as well as a high turnover rate for current staff.
"The past few weeks I've gained a vast knowledge of the clerk's office," she said. "It's a complex operation that becomes complicated with not enough employees."
She advised that the Commission be certain to include sufficient funding it the next FY budget for hiring employees.
Hooks said the office is 25 percent understaffed, noting in response to the Commission's request to get an updated financial report, that the office relies on a regular employee to handle financial reports part-time because the office does not currently have an accountant on staff.
In response to Commissioner Miska Clay-Bibbs' question, Hooks said the clerk's work culture is fast paced, and supervisors get little employee feedback when they leave the job because exit interviews are optional.
Hooks said her next objective is to evaluate if staffing needs reclassifying and if salaries need adjusting.
Commissioner Mickey Wright raised the concern of law enforcement resources being diverted to handle low-level violations with expired car tags during widespread, serious crimes.
"Does the clerk take any responsibilities for that so our officers can get back on track?" he asked Hooks.
"I can't answer that for her, but I think the cooperation the police has given to drivers has been admirable," she said.
Hooks gave update on other Clerk locations, including:
- A new office space at Poplar Plaza has been identified by Plaza's management for the Clerk's office there currently to move into; the Plaza's management is looking at architectural changes to accommodate.
- Three satellite Clerk offices - in Millington, Whitehaven and in Raleigh - are under a month-to-month lease agreements.
