MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Both a heavy police and fire presence are in the middle of the Hernando DeSoto Bridge along Interstate 40 Wednesday morning.
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) was told by TDOT that a person had gone over the edge of I-40 bridge underneath the side while walking on the platform.
According to MPD, with the assistance of TDOT, no one was found when they checked under the bridge.
The scene will soon clear, MPD said.
