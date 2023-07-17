MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In a hall of fame containing Young Dolph, Elvis Presley, Penny Hardaway, and others, here's your chance to nominate for the 2023 MSCS class.
According to the school, the nominee must have inspired others through exemplary work in society and can not be a current MSCS employee.
The deadline to submit is July 28 at 5 p.m.
You can cast your vote here.
