MEMPHIS, Tenn. A North Memphis man is fighting for his life after being struck by a car on Sunday morning, his family confirmed to FOX13.

“Thank God he’s all right,” said his mother, Juanita Carruthers. “Because I got one son that got killed. I don’t need another one.”

“We don’t know if he’s going to make it,” said his brother, Michael.

Antonio Burrows, 41, broke his leg and his arm in the incident, according to his mother. He spent most of Sunday at Regional One Health in surgery.

Burrows' family said he was walking from his home to the store when he was hit by a driver on North Watkins Street near Lexington Circle.

FOX13 saw a car side mirror that had landed in the grass in front of a church where the crash occurred.

Family members are calling for more safety precautions in the neighborhood.

“They need to put speed bumps out here,” his brother Michael said.

“Y’all need to put a stoplight here,” said his mother.