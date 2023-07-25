MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting in broad daylight on a Sunday afternoon.
Video released by Memphis Police shows three suspects, wearing face coverings and toting guns, killing someone, and then running away.
One woman who lives in the neighborhood said she was walking with her toddler son when she first heard the shots.
“I was out walking and I heard what I thought was fireworks. But it wasn’t fireworks. It was guns.”
Memphis Police say this happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday on North McNeil Street in the Evergreen Vollintine neighborhood.
“I just got out of there cause I was scared. I didn’t know if they were done shooting, I didn’t know if they were gonna come back and finish whatever they were doing, it was scary,” said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous.
In the video, you see two young men first, one shirtless with green shorts and a white face covering and the other in all black – a zip up jacket, jeans and sneakers.
They get to the end of the street and immediately start firing shots.
Then the third comes into frame, also wearing all black with white sneakers and white tee shirt, runs up, also fires shots.
Then all three run out of frame. This all happened in just 10 seconds.
The neighbor said it was difficult to watch: “I’m getting emotional because I gotta raise my son in this. I gotta raise my 4 year old son in this. I’m tired of it, I’m not gonna lie.”
On Monday, Memphis Police confirmed the victim was 18-year-old D’Aaron Gordon.
No one else was injured or struck.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.
