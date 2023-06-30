MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than five whole days without power.
Memphis Light, Gas and Water said on Friday evening that restoration efforts were nearing 98% complete.
And yet, over 10,000 were without power on Friday night.
FOX13 talked to a Northaven man who was taking shelter from the heat in a motel until he can get his house cool again.
