Power outage

Days after severe storms hit the Mid-South, thousands of Memphis residents are still without power.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than five whole days without power.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water said on Friday evening that restoration efforts were nearing 98% complete.

And yet, over 10,000 were without power on Friday night.

FOX13 talked to a Northaven man who was taking shelter from the heat in a motel until he can get his house cool again.

TUNE IN to FOX13 at 9 and 10 tonight to hear his story as thousands wait for power to come back on in their neighborhood.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News