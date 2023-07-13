MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A downed light pole on Interstate 55 this morning has blocked two northbound lanes of traffic near the I-240 interchange.
The incident was reported at about 4 a.m. this morning, July 13, Memphis Police said.
On injuries were reported.
