WATCH: Northbound traffic on I-55 near I-240 slowed due to downed light pole

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A downed light pole on Interstate 55 this morning has blocked two northbound lanes of traffic near the I-240 interchange.

The incident was reported at about 4 a.m. this morning, July 13, Memphis Police said.

On injuries were reported.

