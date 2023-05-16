HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. - On a sunny Tuesday afternoon, Toya Steward returned home to no electricity in Lamar, Miss.
“The wind blows too hard, we don’t have lights,” she explained. “If the sun shines, we don’t have lights. Then we call them, and they’re real nasty with us.”
Steward told FOX13 that the problems have been ongoing for months.
“We call the mayor, we call the utility company - nobody ever gives us help,” she explained.
Ongoing challenges
After the February ice storm, FOX13 reported extensively on the challenges in the Holly Springs Utility Department.
A Tennessee Valley Authority review found “operational and financial” deficiencies that needed to be addressed for a reliable system.
Residents told FOX13 that they invested in generators to keep their food and medicine fresh.
“I would pay a lot less for my utility bill than I am for this gasoline,” one resident explained.
Some business owners said they could not afford to stay open after losing appliances to power surges.
“It does not make sense for us to stay in business,” said the owner of Coffee in Holly this past March. “That is how bad it is.”
Mayor addresses complaints
After not hearing back from the mayor, FOX13 again approached her Tuesday hoping to schedule a sit-down interview.
The mayor is acting as general manager of the utility department while the position is vacant. She initially declined to speak, but responded when asked if she was collecting two salaries.
“Serving the utility department is a part of my job for the people of the city of Holly Springs,” Mayor Sharon Gipson told FOX13. “What type of person would do that to collect more than one salary for their service? The people of Holly Springs elected me to provide a service. That's what we're doing, is providing a service to the people of the city of Holly Springs. So, no, I am only collecting one salary. And as I mentioned earlier, I will call you back later.”
Mayor Gipson did call FOX13 back shortly after and promised to schedule a sit-down interview soon.
Some improvements?
Not every resident complained of service.
“Utilities have been fine since the outage, since they got them fixed at our place,” said Larry Lawson, “But there's a lot of people around here still having problems.
One of Lawson’s outages was six days long.
“When you talk about six days? Food going bad and everything? Yeah, it's a problem,” Lawson said. “Especially when you're disabled.”
Joe Ayers told FOX13 that he thinks the utility department is understaffed.
“It’s a really, really large territory they have to cover,” he said. “It’s been like this for a long time.”
Voter Theresia Phillips encouraged voters to support the mayor while she works to fix the department.
“I feel like she’s doing the best job that she can do with what she has to work with and what’s going around in the area,” she said. “We have to give her opportunity.”
