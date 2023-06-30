MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A dispute over a window AC unit led to an armed robbery of three people, police said.
Taquoin Manning, 36, was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery.
Three people were visiting inside an apartment at Oak Forrest Way on June 27 when a roommate of one of them arrived about midnight.
Manning removed an AC window unit, then moved into his bedroom, police said.
This led to an argument between Manning and another resident.
Manning called four acquaintances and let them enter the apartment.
They were armed with handguns, and robbed one person of an Xbox gaming system, two cell phones and a television.
Another person was robbed of a cell phone.
One of the four men fired a gunshot that struck near one of the people's feet.
No injuries were reported.
No amount of bond was set for Manning.
