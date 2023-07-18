MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Low water levels on the Wolf River have revived something of a hidden secret.
When the water level drops, it exposes a sandbar near Germantown Parkway in which many people call Wolf River Beach.
Sunday, it drew a huge crowd of young people.
“I threw a luau lake party. I had some Hawaiian leis. We are all in swimsuits just having a good time,” said Jerrilyn Richardson, host of the party.
Cell phone video captured a large party at Wolf River beach.
It's a sandbar that surfaces in the Wolf River behind the Chic-Fil-A on Germantown Parkway when the water goes down.
Richardson is among the hundreds of teenagers who were there.
“This is my third time throwing the party here. There was a tent, tiki torches,” said Richardson.
But, some residents went on social media expressing their concerns about the secret beach.
“People are saying we are giving up the hideaway spot and we are creating commotion in Memphis. It’s too many people. Like I just don’t understand,” said Richardson.
When FOX13 searched for Wolf River Beach online, they found they have their own website and it’s not considered a secret.
A spokesman for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies cleared the party just after 7:30 pm Sunday.
When the party was over, there was trash everywhere.
But, Richardson said park rangers and a couple of friends used trash bags to clean up the mess.
“There was trash around. There were shoes, and people had cocktails or whatever,” said Cristina Hutto, resident.
Cristina Hutto said she came Monday morning to relax and meditate.
That's when she found a park ranger, Richardson and her friends.
She said she doesn’t care if there's a large gathering on the sandbar as long as the garbage is picked up.
“They got to have somewhere to go. The children needs somewhere to play instead of racing up and down Germantown Parkway,” said Hutto.
FOX13 reached out to Shelby Farms Park.
They said the Wolf River Sandbar is not associated with Shelby Farms Park.
But, they do have Rangers who help to keep the place clean.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'Burglary kingpin' teenager arrested after Crime Stoppers tip, officials say
- 2 killed, 2 injured after shooting in Whitehaven, police say
- Woman charged after 15-year-old shot to death in Hickory Hill, records show
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives