MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Millions of Americans spent the Labor Day holiday weekend travel, with a large number of them hitting the road or the skies today, Sept. 4, to return home.
For many, it's the last chance to enjoy the last day of summer break.
The number of travelers for Labor Day - first recognized in 1882 - continue to increase from one year to the next following the country's restrictions during the COVID pandemic.
The American Automobile Association (AAA) booking data shows that travel is up for the holiday weekend compared to 2022.
Domestic bookings for flights, hotels, rental cars and cruises are up 4%, while international bookings are 44% higher, AAA reports.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects to screen more than 14 million passengers during the Labor Day holiday weekend from Sept. 1-6.
More than 250,000 flights are scheduled through Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration — with international bookings up 44%, according to AAA data.
Demand for hotel rooms overseas is up more than 80%, and overseas cruise bookings are up 40%.
AAA estimates the average cost of regular gas is around $3.82 per gallon for the Labor Day weekend.
“Last year, drivers paid $3.52 per gallon on Labor Day,” the AAA wrote in its updated travel report.
