MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Are you aware of all the wear and tear on your car?
Crooks roll back the odometers on half a million cars a year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“Odometer fraud affects the overall value of a vehicle,” explained Sgt. Rico Mazique with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. “Individuals look to boost their profit by rolling back the numbers on the odometer to get more profit from the consumer.”
With illegal technology, criminals can roll back the mileage on a car by tens of thousands of miles in a matter of seconds.
“There's no recourse,” said Dan Dietsch, the general manager of Dealers Auto Auction of Memphis. “You may think your car has 60,000 miles, but it really has 160,000 miles.”
At his auction, Dietsch has a special tool that can stop odometer fraud in its tracks.
But how can you protect yourself as a consumer? What should you know before you sign on the dotted line?
Watch FOX13 at 9:45 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, for more.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Shelby Co. woman recounts losing money after social media, bank accounts hacked
- Memphis Animal Shelter over capacity, in desperate need of adoptions
- 'Peanut patch' provides new hope for Mid-South families with children allergic to peanuts
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives