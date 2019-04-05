Off-duty firefighter killed in motorcycle crash identified by family

An off-duty Memphis firefighter was killed in a head-on motorcycle collision.
Deputies were dispatched to the crash near the Macon and Rebel just before 10 p.m on Friday.
According to SCSO, the victim was transported to Regional One in extremely critical condition, however, he later died from their injuries.
FOX13 spoke with the victim's son who identified the off-duty firefighter as Lt. James Hightower.
Nidal Maghrbi, who lives near the scene of the accident, said he will be remembered for the things he did for the community.
"He's still a hero because I'm pretty sure he has saved lives and he went through it," Maghrbi said.
The wreck is still under investigation.
