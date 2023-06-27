WATCH: Crash involving off-duty officer sends one to hospital, Memphis Fire said

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An off-duty officer was taken to the hospital after a crash at Covington Pike and I-40, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

MPD said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. when the officer was driving southbound on Covington Pike and turning to get onto I-40. 

That's when a Ford F150 hit the black car that she was driving in, police said. 

The driver of that F150 told police that his brakes malfunctioned at a red light and that he tried to avoid the crash. 

The officer was taken to Methodist North in non-critical condition, according to police. 

The driver of that F150 was given a ticket for disregarding a red light, police said. 

