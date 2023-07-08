MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department (MPD) went to a car crash involving an off-duty officer, police said.
According to MPD, the off-duty officer told Memphis Police that his car was hit near 4000 Jackson Avenue on Saturday around 1 p.m.
The crash was a hit and run and the other car left the scene, police said.
Memphis Police said there are no reported injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
