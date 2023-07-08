4000 Jackson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department (MPD) went to a car crash involving an off-duty officer, police said.

According to MPD, the off-duty officer told Memphis Police that his car was hit near 4000 Jackson Avenue on Saturday around 1 p.m.

The crash was a hit and run and the other car left the scene, police said.

Memphis Police said there are no reported injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

