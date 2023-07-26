CIRCLEVILLE, OH. - A Memphis man was attacked by an Circleville Police Department's K9 after a commercial semi-truck pursuit with Ohio Highway Patrol Troopers, body cam footage shows.
On July 4, Ohio Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop with the semi-truck that failed to stop for an inspection, Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said.
After a lengthy pursuit on U.S. 35 going westbound near Jackson County, stop sticks were laid out and the semi-truck came to stop, officials said.
The driver, Jadarrius Rose, 23, of Memphis, got out of the semi-truck and as troops attempted to gain compliance and give Rose verbal commands, the Circleville Police Department sent out a canine, officials said.
Rose was eventually attacked by the canine and he was later taken into custody after first aid was provided for Rose from the EMS, Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said.
On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, CNN reported that the officer who released the K-9 was fired, citing a statement from the Circleville Police.
“Circleville Police Officer Ryan Speakman’s actions during the review of his canine apprehension of suspect Jadarrius Rose on July 4 show that Officer Speakman did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers,” the department said, according to a statement obtained by CNN. “Officer Speakman has been terminated from the department, effective immediately.”
Ohio State Highway Patrol officials put out a statement regarding the incident:
The canine involved in the incident is from the Circleville Police Department and not the Ohio State Highway Patrol. You would have to reach out to them for information on their canine and their officers involved in the incident.
Officials said that the case remains under investigation as the State Patrol did not provide further details.
