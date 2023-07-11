MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A stolen car with a child inside struck a Memphis Police officer and two patrol cars when the driver sped away from police.
The officer was sent to Baptist East Hospital in non-critical condition.
The male driver and a woman inside the car were arrested without an incident, police said.
A child was in the back seat of the car.
The incident started when an officer identified an occupied stolen car at a MAPCO gas station parking lot at 3278 Summer Ave this morning, July 11, at 5:30 a.m.
More officers arrived before they approached the car.
While trying to drive away, the driver struck a marked patrol car and just missed hitting an officer.
He then put the car in reverse, struck a second patrol car and an officer.
The car sped away going east on Summer.
Officers checked the area and found the car at a stop near National Street and Faxon Avenue where the two were arrested.
Police learned that the man has felony warrants.
The child was to be turned over to a guardian.
