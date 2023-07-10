Generic police lights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An officer was injured after a crash Monday night near Memphis International Airport, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), the officer was involved in a one-vehicle crash just before 7 p.m. on Interstate 240 between Airways Boulevard and Millbranch Road while responding to a call.

The officer was taken to Baptist East Hospital in non-critical condition.

A four-vehicle crash was reported nearby the first wreck just after 8:30 p.m. at I-240 near Airways Boulevard, police said.

In that crash, two women were taken to Regional One Health in non-critical.

No other details were released.

