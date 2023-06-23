MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis Police officer is in the hospital after a crash near Hyde Park in North Memphis Friday morning.
Just before 3 a.m. MPD made the scene near Warford Street and Bell Avenue in an area that appears to be a rail car zone.
MPD has not disclosed the reason for their response to the area or what they are investigating.
Multiple police cars remained at the location after the officer was sent to the hospital.
Memphis Fire officials made the scene and reported that the officer sent to Baptist Memorial Hospital suffered a head injury.
No more details have been made known by officers.
