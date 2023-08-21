SENATOBIA, Miss. - An officer is no longer employed by the Senatobia Police Department after a 10-year-old boy was detained in Mississippi.

Officers said they found 10-year-old Quantavious Eason urinating behind a vehicle on August 10.

His mother, Latonya Eason, told FOX13 that she stopped by a lawyer's office and her son was in her car and needed to use the bathroom. So, he went behind his mother's car to handle his business.

That's when officers saw him, placed him in the back of a cop car and took him to the station.

"No, him urinating in the parking lot was not right, but at the same time I handled it like a parent and for one officer to tell my baby to get back in the car it was okay and to have the other pull up and take him to jail. Like no," Latonya said. "I'm just speechless right now. Why would you arrest a ten year old kid."

After the incident, Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler told FOX13 that the child should have never been taken to the police station.

"Under these circumstances, it was an error in judgement for us to transport the child to the police station since the mother was present at that time as a reasonable alternative. Mistakes like this are a reminder in this profession as to the continual need for training and refreshers on the various topics that we encounter each day," the police chief said.

Eleven days after Quantavious was put in the back of that cop car, a Senatobia Police officer is out of a job as a result and Chandler said that other officers involved will be disciplined.

"As a result of this investigation, one of the officers involved is no longer employed, and the others will be disciplined. We will also have mandatory Juvenile training department-wide, just as we do every year," a statement from the police chief said.

Family of the 10-year-old and a Mississippi organization created a go fund me for the child. You can visit here to donate.